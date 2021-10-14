Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Top 512 (Part 9 of 16)

Part 8 Results

Spoiler NieR Shadowlord 12 2 DJ Hero Poker Face vs Girls On Film – Lady Gaga vs Duran Duran Sonic Colors Planet Wisp Act 1 8 7 Persona Bloody Destiny Etrian Odyssey III Water Woods of the Submarine Ridge 7 4 Ar tonelico Qoga: Knell of Ar Ciel EXEC_Z/. The Munchables Chocolate Dining 10 4 Final Fantasy XIII-2 Labyrinth of Chaos Final Fantasy XIII-2 Plains Of Eternity [Agg Mix] [Naoshi Mizuta] 8 5 Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Beautiful Morning 7th Dragon Labyrinth – Ancient Ruins [Retro Version] 7 3 DJ Hero Ice Ice Baby vs U Can’t Touch This – Vanilla Ice vs MC Hammer Xenoblade Chronicles Zanza the Divine 4 8 Ar tonelico Qoga: Knell of Ar Ciel EXEC_FLIP_ARPHAGE/. Super Meat Boy Hot Damned 5 9 Monkey Island 2 Special Edition Main Theme Adventure Time: Hey Ice King Why’d You Steal Our Garbage?! Grassland Action 7 6 Double Dragon Neon Giga Skullmageddon Kirby’s Epic Yarn Green Greens 6 8 Trails of Azure The Azure Arbitrator Persona 2: Innocent Sin Unbreakable Tie 5* 5 Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask Searching For Clues Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep Aqua 10 4 Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Another Dimension Legasista bgm_11 10 3 Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Extra Lessons for the Unlucky The Sea Will Claim Everything The Sea Will Claim Everything, Part I 11 4 Ar tonelico Qoga: Knell of Ar Ciel EXEC_METEMPSYCHOSIS/. Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days Music for the Sadness of Xion 7 8 Wallace & Gromit’s Grand Adventures Episode 3: Muzzled! Gotta Fly Sonic Colors Sweet Mountain Act 1 5* 5 Papo and Yo Lost Hope [collapse]

After 4 months of group play it’s time for the playoffs! Only the top 512 songs remain. It’s single elimination from here on out.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they postThe Monday after, for Friday groups., ie for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Friday, October 15th at 9:00AM Pacific

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...