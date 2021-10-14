Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Top 512 (Part 9 of 16)

Part 8 Results

NieR Shadowlord 12 2 DJ Hero Poker Face vs Girls On Film – Lady Gaga vs Duran Duran
Sonic Colors Planet Wisp Act 1 8 7 Persona Bloody Destiny
Etrian Odyssey III Water Woods of the Submarine Ridge 7 4 Ar tonelico Qoga: Knell of Ar Ciel EXEC_Z/.
The Munchables Chocolate Dining 10 4 Final Fantasy XIII-2 Labyrinth of Chaos
Final Fantasy XIII-2 Plains Of Eternity [Agg Mix] [Naoshi Mizuta] 8 5 Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Beautiful Morning
7th Dragon Labyrinth – Ancient Ruins [Retro Version] 7 3 DJ Hero Ice Ice Baby vs U Can’t Touch This – Vanilla Ice vs MC Hammer
Xenoblade Chronicles Zanza the Divine 4 8 Ar tonelico Qoga: Knell of Ar Ciel EXEC_FLIP_ARPHAGE/.
Super Meat Boy Hot Damned 5 9 Monkey Island 2 Special Edition Main Theme
Adventure Time: Hey Ice King Why’d You Steal Our Garbage?! Grassland Action 7 6 Double Dragon Neon Giga Skullmageddon
Kirby’s Epic Yarn Green Greens 6 8 Trails of Azure The Azure Arbitrator
Persona 2: Innocent Sin Unbreakable Tie 5* 5 Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask Searching For Clues
Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep Aqua 10 4 Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Another Dimension
Legasista bgm_11 10 3 Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Extra Lessons for the Unlucky
The Sea Will Claim Everything The Sea Will Claim Everything, Part I 11 4 Ar tonelico Qoga: Knell of Ar Ciel EXEC_METEMPSYCHOSIS/.
Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days Music for the Sadness of Xion 7 8 Wallace & Gromit’s Grand Adventures Episode 3: Muzzled! Gotta Fly
Sonic Colors Sweet Mountain Act 1 5* 5 Papo and Yo Lost Hope

After 4 months of group play it’s time for the playoffs! Only the top 512 songs remain. It’s single elimination from here on out.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post1The Monday after, for Friday groups., ie for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!

Part 1
Part 2
Part 3
Part 4
Part 5
Part 6
Part 7
Part 8
Part 9
Part 10
Part 11
Part 12
Part 13
Part 14
Part 15
Part 16

Or listen to every song here.

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Friday, October 15th at 9:00AM Pacific