Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Top 512 (Part 9 of 16)

Part 8 Results
|NieR
|Shadowlord
|12
|2
|DJ Hero
|Poker Face vs Girls On Film – Lady Gaga vs Duran Duran
|Sonic Colors
|Planet Wisp Act 1
|8
|7
|Persona
|Bloody Destiny
|Etrian Odyssey III
|Water Woods of the Submarine Ridge
|7
|4
|Ar tonelico Qoga: Knell of Ar Ciel
|EXEC_Z/.
|The Munchables
|Chocolate Dining
|10
|4
|Final Fantasy XIII-2
|Labyrinth of Chaos
|Final Fantasy XIII-2
|Plains Of Eternity [Agg Mix] [Naoshi Mizuta]
|8
|5
|Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc
|Beautiful Morning
|7th Dragon
|Labyrinth – Ancient Ruins [Retro Version]
|7
|3
|DJ Hero
|Ice Ice Baby vs U Can’t Touch This – Vanilla Ice vs MC Hammer
|Xenoblade Chronicles
|Zanza the Divine
|4
|8
|Ar tonelico Qoga: Knell of Ar Ciel
|EXEC_FLIP_ARPHAGE/.
|Super Meat Boy
|Hot Damned
|5
|9
|Monkey Island 2 Special Edition
|Main Theme
|Adventure Time: Hey Ice King Why’d You Steal Our Garbage?!
|Grassland Action
|7
|6
|Double Dragon Neon
|Giga Skullmageddon
|Kirby’s Epic Yarn
|Green Greens
|6
|8
|Trails of Azure
|The Azure Arbitrator
|Persona 2: Innocent Sin
|Unbreakable Tie
|5*
|5
|Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask
|Searching For Clues
|Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep
|Aqua
|10
|4
|Kirby’s Return to Dream Land
|Another Dimension
|Legasista
|bgm_11
|10
|3
|Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc
|Extra Lessons for the Unlucky
|The Sea Will Claim Everything
|The Sea Will Claim Everything, Part I
|11
|4
|Ar tonelico Qoga: Knell of Ar Ciel
|EXEC_METEMPSYCHOSIS/.
|Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days
|Music for the Sadness of Xion
|7
|8
|Wallace & Gromit’s Grand Adventures Episode 3: Muzzled!
|Gotta Fly
|Sonic Colors
|Sweet Mountain Act 1
|5*
|5
|Papo and Yo
|Lost Hope
After 4 months of group play it’s time for the playoffs! Only the top 512 songs remain. It’s single elimination from here on out.
Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post1The Monday after, for Friday groups., ie for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.
Or you can work ahead!
PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING
Voting will be live until Friday, October 15th at 9:00AM Pacific