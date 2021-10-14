Ghosts and Goblins in Comic Books

We talked about Angels and Demons last week. This week its Ghost and Goblins.

Comics are filled with things that go bump in the night. There are also a few men that dress as monsters and wreak havoc on the innocent and weak.

Which ghosts are your favorites and which ones need to be busted or exorcised?

The header image is the sinister and scary Green Goblin. Which one is your favorite iteration? Do you prefer the Hobgoblin over the Green Goblin? Or does Jareth the Goblin King reign supreme?

Here’s a link to the ranking of Goblins in the Marvel Universe. Feel free to tell us your own personal ranking in the comment section.

