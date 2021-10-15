RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 3: Episode 4 Discussion Thread

Hey, kitty girls! Welcome to this week’s episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, Season 3!

This week, the search for the UK’s next Drag Race superstar goes poptastic as the queens take on the now-iconic girl group challenge. Legendary British dance-pop group Steps step up to the challenge of coaching the queens as they split into two groups to record and perform their very own pop songs.

Which girl group will impress special guest judge, Spice Girls legend Emma Bunton? Let’s find out!

As per usual, this thread is for discussing the episode both as it airs and afterwards, so please exercise judgment when it comes to using spoiler tags. Especially spoilery details are advised to be placed in spoiler tags.

In the words of Tatianna, thank yew, and enjoy this week’s episode!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...