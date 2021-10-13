The Styling & Grooming Thread is Back!

Just in time for ~Sweater Weather~ which may as well be this thread’s theme!

Welcome to the (monthly? weekly? You tell me!) Styling & Grooming Thread. This thread is for:

asking your fashion, skincare, hair care, etc. questions in the Seeking Advice & Recommendations subthread;

subthread; giving and receiving feedback and recommendations;

discussing skincare routines, product recommendations, hair cuts, clothing, etc. from our community;

chatting about your latest and greatest styling & grooming choices;

and getting a little confidence boost in the Selfies subthread!

Please be kind to one another! Don’t feel pressured to share any photos of yourself if you aren’t comfortable with showing your face or body. Physical appearance can be a sensitive subject, and we want this to be a safe space. Let’s all help each other get closer to matching how we look on the outside to who we are on the inside.

Shoutout to catgun for giving me the lil’ encouragement I needed to get back on posting while also inspiring the return topic! 🙂

