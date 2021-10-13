Oh, how dreadful, it’s a Wednesday Night Thread

“Oh, so you’re here. How perfectly dreary. Just like my existence.



I suppose you can make yourselves comfortable, except you can’t do that, because nothing in my house is comfortable. But maybe you take pleasure in that sort of thing, if you shop at Hot Topic or Mr. Spencer’s. It’s okay. I for one respect self-punishment.



You should watch out for my brother Pugsy. I buried him this evening, but he might have dug his way out by now. Next time I must be sure to give him less air.



Now go commence with that miserable practice you call the posting of excrement, or however you word it. And do have a terrible night.”







