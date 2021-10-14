The Thursday Politics Thread Holds A Party Hostage

Mornin’ Politocades!

The Ex-President released a statement claiming that if Republican lawmakers are unwilling to “solve the fraud” of the 2020 Presidential Election (which Joe Biden won) , Republican voters will not be showing up to the polls in 2022 and 2024.

🤔 Trump just threatened to have Republican voters stay home in 2022 and 2024 unless the party is able to "solve" (by which he seems to mean overturn) the result of the last presidential election, which he lost. pic.twitter.com/sHvXHrKZtH — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) October 13, 2021

I mean, hey, threaten me with a good time.

Obviously, this isn’t the case. Republicans, unfortunately, will be voting in the coming elections for the stupidest fascists possible. But statements from Crime President like this do two things, 1. It reminds wavering politicians of the stranglehold he has on certain voters (the ones likely to do violence if they don’t get their way) and 2. Keep the faithful in line by reinforcing the Big Lie.

Between this and a previous statement claiming executive privilege over anything and everything relating to the January 6th Insurrection, one might be forgiven for thinking that he actually believes he’s still President. I don’t think that’s the case necessarily. I do, however, believe that he’ll die mad if he can’t somehow rewrite history because he’s that much of an entitled narcissist. Also, he craves the protection from litigation that the office engenders.

His own vanity and a desire to not face consequences. These are the things that motivate him. He would see this country burn if he could be King of the Ashes.

I think there is a raw fear now that he is nominally a private citizen again. He holds a party, maybe the country, hostage because he can’t accept consequences. He is trying to exert as much influence as he can while the country still reckons with the havoc he unleashed at the beginning of the year. With his cronies set to call the 1/6 committee’s bluff on the congressional subpoenas, the stage is set and the players are ready for a fateful series of events. With any luck, he loses again. This time with a bit more finality.

Welcome to Thursday! Please be excellent to each other in the comments. The Mayor McSquirrel Rule remains in effect. As the Covid-19 pandemic continues, if you have not been vaccinated please consider finding time to get an appointment. If you have had only one dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, do not forget about the second dose! Even if you are vaccinated, please continue to maintain social distancing measures, wear masks in public areas in accordance with CDC guidelines in regard to your own vaccination status. EVEN VACCINATED INDIVIDUALS CAN STILL GET AND SPREAD IT.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...