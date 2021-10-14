The Weekly Music Thread Is The WORST III: The WORSTENING!!!

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

This week’s discussion prompt: Bad Lyrics

There’s a lot to pick from and pick on. Have you ever been taken aback by how awful the lyrics are in a song you’ve grown up with or never paid attention to?

BONUS PROMPT: In keeping with the annual tradition of picking on artists we otherwise appreciate, what are the WORST lyrics in a song you actually like?

As always, any and all music-related posts are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with guac out!

