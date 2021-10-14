Smash Tournament: Smash 64 Final Round

We’re already down to the final round of the Smash 64 tournament! These three characters – Captain Falcon, Luigi, and Kirby – are guaranteed a spot in the overall tournament, as are the three stages – Hyrule Castle, Saffron City, and Dream Land, which I gave a bye due to executive fiat / making my life easier.

No one claimed these tournaments would be scientific.

Despite all of these characters and stages being locked for the final tournament, here we are deciding the best of Smash 64!

The tournament for Smash Melee, the best Smash game, will begin next week.

