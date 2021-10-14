Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! As I’ve long said going back to the earliest days online doing this, one cannot live on anime alone. And compared to twenty years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

Optional discussion topic: If you could program a block for one night a week of classic shows, what would they be from 8pm to 11pm?

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 14TH, 2021:

America’s Big Deal Series Premiere (USA)

Another Life Season Premiere (Netflix)

Aquaman: King Of Atlantis (HBO Max)

Guilty Party Series Premiere (Paramount+)

Hostages Series Premiere (Topic)

Indefensible (Sundance)

Legacies Season Premiere (The CW)

Project Runway Season Premiere (Bravo)

Snoop And Martha’s Very Tasty Halloween

The Kids Tonight Show Series Premiere (Peacock)

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 15TH, 2021:

Art In Bloom With Helen Dealtry Season Two Premiere (Discovery+/Magnolia)

Day Of The Dead Series Premiere (Syfy)

Finding Andrea (Discovery+)

Halloween Kills (Peacock)

Home Sweet Home Series Premiere (NBC)

I Know What You Did Last Summer Series Premiere (Amazon)

Karma’s World (Netflix)

La Frontera (PBS)

Puppy Place (Apple TV+)

Ready To Love Season Premiere (OWN)

Sharkdog’s Fintastic Halloween (Netflix)

The Forgotten Battle (Netflix)

The Velvet Underground (Apple TV+)

You Season Three Premiere (Netflix)

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 16TH, 2021:

Don’t Sweat The Small Stuff (Lifetime)

Flirting With Romance (Hallmark)

Misfit: The Series (Netflix)

Saturday Night Live With Rami Malek (NBC)

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 17TH, 2021:

Babtiste (PBS)

Fear The Walking Dead Season Premiere (AMC)

Fighting For Her Life (Lifetime)

Hightown Season Premiere (Starz)

Succession Season Three Premiere (HBO)

MONDAY, OCTOBER 18TH, 2021:

Crutch (Discovery+)

Hoarders Season Premiere (A&E)

Intervention Season Premiere (A&E)

Kids Baking Championship: Oh My Gourd! (Food)

Tough Love With Hilary Farr Series Premiere (Discovery+)

Wakefield (Showtime)

Women Is Losers (HBO Max)

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 19TH, 2021:

Games People Play Season Premiere (BET)

In For A Murder (W jak morderstwo) (Netflix)

Queens Season Premiere (ABC)

The Bachelorette Season Premiere (ABC)

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula (Shudder)

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 20TH, 2021:

Disney Insider Season Premiere (Disney+)

Found (Netflix)

Gabby’s Dollhouse (Netflix)

Nature (PBS)

Night Teeth (Netflix)

Secrets Of The Dead Season Premiere (PBS)

Stuck Together (Netflix)

Winter House Series Premiere (Bravo)

