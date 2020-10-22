The Weekly Music Thread Is The WORST 2: Even WORSTER!!!

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

This week’s discussion prompt comes courtesy of The Avocado’s very own Snob-Ra:

What’s your least favorite song from one of your favorite artists?

We had a prompt devoted to a similar topic about a year ago, though at that time the discussion was more specifically focused on albums – but if anyone who missed out the first time around feels like mentioning their least favorite long-players as well, by all means feel free to do so.

As always, any and all music-related topics are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

