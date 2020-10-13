The 1960 World Series: Game 7 Night Thread

The 1960 World Series between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the New York Yankees is, statistically speaking, one of the most lopsided 7 game series in baseball history. The powerful Yankees lineup outscored, outpitched, outhit, and outplayed the Pirates throughout the series. New York scored a record-setting 55 runs in the series, a record that still stands to this day, more than twice of Pittsburgh’s measly 27. The Yankees led in just about every way possible… with one notable exception.





Game One at Forbes Field, Pittsburgh: the Pirates scored early on and managed to hang on despite a late Yankees rally to win 6-4

Game Two at Forbes Field: The Yankees pummeled the Pirates 16-3

Game Three at Yankee Stadium, New York: the Yankees once again throttled the Pirates shutting them out 10-0

Game Four at Yankee Stadium: Pittsburgh scored all their runs in the fifth inning to win the lowest scoring game of the Series 3-2

Game Five at Yankee Stadium: the Pirates once again scored early to squeak out a 5-2 win

Game Six at Forbes Field: the Yankees tied the series up at 3 games apiece shutting out the Pirates in a 12-0 blowout

Then on October 13th 1960 came the deciding Game Seven at Forbes Field. The Pirates jumped out to an early lead scoring 4 runs in the first two innings. By the sixth inning however the Yankees would be ahead 5-4. New York added 2 more runs in the top of the eighth, but Pittsburgh would score 5 runs in the bottom of the eighth to take a 9-7 lead going into the last inning. The Yankees weren’t finished yet, though, scoring 2 runs in the top of the ninth to tie the score 9-9. In the bottom of the ninth, Yankees’ pitcher Ralph Terry faced the first batter Pirates’ second baseman Bill Mazeroski. The first pitch was a ball; high and outside. On the next pitch, a high fastball, Mazeroski smashed a homerun deep into center/left field to win the game and the series. The Yankees stood in stunned disbelief as the Pittsburgh players and fans went wild, mobbing Bill Mazeroski as he crossed home plate. The Pittsburgh Pirates had improbably won the World Series, the team’s first championship since 1925.

The 1960 World Series was the first to be won on a walkoff homerun, and remains to this day the only Series won on a Game 7 homerun. They only other series-winning walkoff homerun occurred in 1993, during Game 6, when Joe Carter’s blast won the World Series for the Toronto Blue Jays

