Canada’s Drag Race Season 2: Episode 1 Discussion Thread

Hey, kitty girls! Welcome to the first episode of Canada’s Drag Race, Season 2!

In this season premiere (9 pm EST on Crave in Canada; WOW Presents Plus in the US and everywhere except Canada), twelve new, fierce Canadian queens enter the workroom and begin their journey to become Canada’s Next Drag Superstar. Their first challenges are a gravity-defying photo session and an unconventional design challenge. Who will impress guest judge, celebrity photographer Caitlin Cronenberg? Who will be the first to sashay away? Let’s find out!

As per usual, this thread is for discussing the episode both as it airs and afterwards, so please exercise judgment when it comes to using spoiler tags. Especially spoilery details are advised to be placed in spoiler tags.

In the words of Tatianna, thank yew, and enjoy this week’s episode!

