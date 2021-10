Time to see what made it through:





Quarter Finals Results

Match 1: Peter Bjorn and John (40) vs. Nine Days (24)

Match 2: The Darkness (42) vs. Gnarls Barkley (36)

Match 3: La Roux (42) vs. Alien Ant Farm (25)

Match 4: The Postal Service (43) vs. Fountains of Wayne (31)

Voting ends 16th October, 10PM EDT

