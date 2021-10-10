A Trek Through the Pages Episode 4

Hello Avocado! ThoughtsThoughtsThoughts and myself (InnDEEEEEEEEED) are finally back with a brand new episode. We are hoping this gets us back to a normal schedule. We are doing another two book episode here, discussing Christie Golden’s Star Trek: Voyager novels Homecoming and The Farther Shore. This episode does come with a TW for some discussion of sexual assault. The time stamps for that are 45:30 – 47:00 and 51:15 – 51:37

If Spotify isn’t your preferred place for podcasts you can find us on just about every other major platform. Check us out here! https://anchor.fm/a-trek-through-the-pages/

Rate, follow and give us feedback at your leisure!

