As always, I’m still behind on Stargirl. I also haven’t yet gotten around to watching this week’s Supergirl ep, so I don’t have anything to say there, either.

I really need to stop putting this stuff off, though, ’cause next week both Batwoman and Legends of Tomorrow kick off their new seasons. Yes, so soon. Legends has been on hiatus less than two months, and Batwoman not much longer, but that’s the Age of Covid for you.

Question of the Week: What’s your favorite season premiere?

