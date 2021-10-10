Canada’s Drag Race Season 2: Cast Discussion Thread

Hey, kitty girls! The cast of Season 2 of Canada’s Drag Race has been revealed! This season, a diverse cast of twelve new queens will compete for the title of Canada’s Next Drag Superstar. They’ll be judged by a new judges’ panel of Brooke Lynn Hytes, stylist Brad Goreski, actress (and season 1 guest host) Amanda Brugel, and entertainment host (and season 1 guest host) Traci Melchor.

Season 2 premieres Thursday, October 14th, 2021 on WOW Presents Plus in the United States and selected territories, and on Crave in Canada. (I’m not sure yet whether BBC iPlayer is airing it as well, but they aired S1, so I imagine they’ll air S2 as well.)

Below is the trailer for the season, as well as photos and the Meet the Queens video for each queen. Photos are credited to World of Wonder/Crave. Videos are from @canadasdragrace on Instagram.

Adriana (29; Quebec City, QC)

Beth (24; Vancouver, BC)

Eve 6000 (29; Toronto, ON)

Gia Metric (29; Vancouver, BC)

Icesis Couture (34; Ottawa, ON)

Kendall Gender (30; Vancouver, BC)

Kimora Amour (34; Scarborough, ON)

Océane Aqua-Black (35; Quebec City, QC)

Pythia (26; Montreal, QC)

Stephanie Prince (24; Calgary, AB)

Suki Doll (27; Montreal, QC)

Synthia Kiss (29; Vancouver, BC)

And that is our cast! Please make sure to watch the Meet the Queens videos. Who stood out to you? Any one you’re rooting for?

Again, Season 2 of Canada’s Drag Race premieres Thursday, October 16th on WOW Presents Plus in the U.S. and selected territories, and on Crave in Canada. (Possibly on BBC iPlayer as well.) I’ll be posting discussion threads for the show a day or so after each episode. I’m very excited for this season and hope you all are too!

