Open Threads The On This Day Day Thread (10/10/21) Guess who forgot about the Day Thread until just now? Time to go with the old stand-by: Things That Happened on October 10th! The Panama Canal was finished October 10, 1913.The Summer Olympics began in Japan in 1964. In 1970, Quebec labor minister Pierre Laporte was kidnapped by Quebec separatists. One week later, he died as a result of injuries suffered during an escape attempt.In 1973, Spiro Agnew resigned. Less than a year later, President Nixon resigned as well.In 1978, the Susan B. Anthony dollar coin was authorized (with the moon landing commemorated on the other side).In 1991, former postal worker Joseph Harris killed In 1999, the London Eye was erected. For whatever reason, the "this day" website I'm using ends in 2013, with the Jonas Brothers' breakup, and that makes me laugh. Have a great October 10th, Avocados!