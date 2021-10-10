Open Threads

The On This Day Day Thread (10/10/21)

Guess who forgot about the Day Thread until just now? Time to go with the old stand-by: Things That Happened on October 10th!

  • The Panama Canal was finished October 10, 1913.
  • The Summer Olympics began in Japan in 1964.
  • In 1970, Quebec labor minister Pierre Laporte was kidnapped by Quebec separatists. One week later, he died as a result of injuries suffered during an escape attempt.
  • In 1973, Spiro Agnew resigned. Less than a year later, President Nixon resigned as well.
  • In 1978, the Susan B. Anthony dollar coin was authorized (with the moon landing commemorated on the other side).
  • In 1991, former postal worker Joseph Harris killed
  • In 1999, the London Eye was erected.
  • For whatever reason, the “this day” website I’m using ends in 2013, with the Jonas Brothers’ breakup, and that makes me laugh.

Have a great October 10th, Avocados!