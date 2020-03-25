Avocado Current Posts Index

As all of you have unoubtedly noticed, things are a bit hectic right now. The community has been creating valuable content for these times which makes sense to get longer exposure than just float down the front page in the regular rhythm of things.
Instead of starting to clutter the front page wich a bunch of pinned threads, we’ve decided to collect the links to such threads here. We’ll keep updating this list throughout the coming weeks.
If you have a thread which you think should go here and which we have not yet considered, please let us know. Also, to avoid this list itself getting too cluttered, we’ll be rotating threads out of it when we think it makes sense.
Fun Distractions
- Animal Crossing (Demyx)
- Quarantine Recommendations! (Banner)
COVID-19 Resources
- Don’t Panic: COVID-19 Q&A and Handholding Post (Ranting Swede)
- Nickel and Diming : Earning Money on the Internet in the times of quarantines and lockdowns (GoodMoleManToYou. Sorry, not sure about your Disqus name. Let me know if you want!)
- Sobercados: Remote AA Meetings for Quarantine (MLA)
Mental Health
- Most recent In All Seriousness (Scratchstitch)
- Most recent Mental Health Thread (Hadaking)