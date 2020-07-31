Job Rants Thread – 7/31/2020 – Working From Home XIX: …Yup

Hey, all; Healthy Friday –

Nothing much to say this week. The market took the largest dive since…Ever, but at least they passed a second round of unemployment bonuses where the amount wasn’t an affront to basic human decency, right?

I don’t know, folks; but at least we have each other. Just keep on keeping on, and offer support for others, where you can.

As ever, have a safe and productive rest of the day, safe trip home, and a great weekend. And remember: The world’s been through worse; we’ll make it.

