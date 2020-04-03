The Avocado Isolation Survival Support Group

Many of you may already be in government mandated isolation. Or you may have chosen to self-isolate. If you haven’t already, then it’s probably coming soon – this is a global pandemic and it seems no country will be spared.

None of us have lived through anything like this before. In some ways we are fortunate to have an incredible wealth of resources through the internet, and many of us can continue to work from home, which was barely possible for most people even a decade ago. But that doesn’t mean it’s easy, and we’re all figuring this out as we go along. Each of us will have our own unique challenges, and I hope to gather your collective wisdom.

My only expertise here is that I’ve been living it for three weeks, and hoovering up any information I can. This page is intended to be the product of the community contributions. I’m going to add a comment for each of the sections. If you have a suggestion for that section, add it as a reply, and I’ll get it updated. Please keep on-topic to maintain the signal-to-noise ratio. Furthermore, if I’m missing a whole section, make a suggestion – I’ll add another thread for that.

First off, I highly recommend reading RantingSwede’s excellent COVID-19 Q&A.

Preparation

If you are lucky enough to still be able to get around, make sure you are prepared for lockdown. Do an inventory of your cupboards, and try to have 14 days of supplies, taking into consideration which meals you might typically have out of the house. I understand that of course not everybody has the luxury of being able to do this. Consider everything you might need:

Food

Toiletries

Cleaning products

Medicine

Paper/stationery (we’ve been printing a whole lot of worksheets for the kids)

Try to avoid buying WIC labelled products when stocking up, if you can afford alternatives

Get to know your neighbours, if you don’t already. Is anyone willing to be a local leader for community efforts? Can you make a local WhatsApp/Facebook/whatever group to keep in touch? Are there any vulnerable people who will need extra support?

Helping out

Yes, you can still help from your house.

Leaflet your street to create social networking groups – template here. Maybe one group for social banter to keep up spirits, and another for help requests.

Mental Health

A lot of us here struggle with our mental health, and the isolation is likely to exacerbate this. If you can, try helping out locally (see above) – I found this has kept my mind focused and it feels great to make a tangible difference.

Parents and Teachers

For those with children, whether you are working or not, suddenly becoming a teacher is going to be a huge challenge. Doubly so if they have special educational needs. The good news is that children are amazingly adaptable – they don’t know how weird all this is!

Physical Health

It is important to stay active while you are stuck indoors.

Joe Wicks is running child-friendly daily workouts. The advertising revenue will be donated to the NHS.

Practising good hygiene – video about grocery shopping

Working From Home

Just because you’ve got a laptop and a connection to the VPN, doesn’t mean you’re prepared to work from home.

Nickel and Diming : Earning Money on the Internet in the times of quarantines and lockdowns

Stack Overflow Blog

Ars Technica

That’s all I have for now – I’m looking forward to your contributions!

