Avocado April Madness: Drama Character Prelims

Congratulations to the 16 comedy characters who have survived to represent their shows in the bracket tournament! They are:

Comedy

Janet — The Good Place Tina Belcher — Bob’s Burgers Raymond Holt — Brooklyn Nine-Nine Mr. Peanutbutter — BoJack Horseman Fleabag — Fleabag Pam Poovey — Archer Stevie Budd — Schitt’s Creek Richard Splett — Veep NoHo Hank — Barry Ilana Wexler — Broad City Winston Bishop — New Girl Roger Smith — American Dad! DeMarcus Tillman — American Vandal The Monarch — The Venture Bros. Darius Epps — Atlanta Donald “Jared” Dunn — Silicon Valley

The two ties — one a THREE-WAY TIE, for American Vandal — were decided at random.

Today we’ll be deciding the champions for the sixteen shows in the Drama division, which are, as a reminder:

Drama

Better Call Saul The Americans Fargo Killing Eve Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Chernobyl The Terror GLOW The Leftovers True Detective Mindhunter The Handmaid’s Tale Veronica Mars Bates Motel Pose Jane the Virgin

Remember, only ONE CHARACTER from each of these shows will move on to participate in the bracket tournament. I’ll start you guys out with a list of main characters from each show (and major supporting characters, where it seems appropriate). If there’s a character you’re desperate to see missing from the list, you can nominate them, but remember: This is to try to eliminate late-nomination bias, and to give you guys time to get down to the real business of this tournament, which is: CAMPAIGNING. Vote-swapping between divisions is totally allowed; to see which shows are in the other divisions, check here: https://the-avocado.org/2020/04/02/avocado-april-madness-character-prelims/

To avoid comment overload, today we will only be voting in the Drama division. The other Youth and Sci-Fi/Fantasy divisions will come over the next two days.

You went to all the trouble to get your favorite shows picked: Now don’t leave your favorite character’s fate up to chance! You have 24 hours to make your pitch, make your deals, and make the Avocado do your will.

Because only one character from each show will progress, you should only vote once in each show.

Comedy character prelims will be open for 24 hours.

