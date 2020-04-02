Other, TV

Avocado April Madness: Comedy Character Prelims

You did it! You begged, borrowed, and stole (though you could’ve been a little more shameless about it, honestly) your way into the 64 shows that will send a representative into the tournament. And those shows are:

Comedy

  1. The Good Place
  2. Bob’s Burgers
  3. Brooklyn Nine-Nine
  4. BoJack Horseman
  5. Fleabag
  6. Archer
  7. Schitt’s Creek
  8. Veep
  9. Barry
  10. Broad City
  11. New Girl
  12. American Dad!
  13. American Vandal
  14. The Venture Bros.
  15. Atlanta
  16. Silicon Valley

Drama

  1. Better Call Saul
  2. The Americans
  3. Fargo
  4. Killing Eve
  5. Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
  6. Chernobyl
  7. The Terror
  8. GLOW
  9. The Leftovers
  10. True Detective
  11. Mindhunter
  12. The Handmaid’s Tale
  13. Veronica Mars
  14. Bates Motel
  15. Pose
  16. Jane the Virgin

Youth

  1. Gravity Falls
  2. Steven Universe
  3. Sesame Street
  4. DuckTales
  5. Adventure Time
  6. She-Ra & The Princesses of Power
  7. Star vs. The Forces of Evil
  8. A Series of Unfortunate Events
  9. Hilda
  10. Regular Show
  11. We Bare Bears
  12. The Amazing World of Gumball
  13. Star Wars Rebels
  14. Andi Mack
  15. Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts
  16. The Fairly Oddparents

Sci-Fi/Fantasy

  1. Stranger Things
  2. The Mandalorian
  3. Game of Thrones
  4. Twin Peaks
  5. Watchmen
  6. Rick and Morty
  7. Agent Carter
  8. Galavant
  9. Agents of SHIELD
  10. Westworld
  11. What We Do in the Shadows
  12. Russian Doll
  13. Legion
  14. Jessica Jones
  15. Orphan Black
  16. American Gods

 

(These are the order that the characters will be seeded in when they’re chosen. Ties were decided at random.)

Now to  pick the champions! Only ONE CHARACTER from each of these shows will move on to participate in the bracket tournament. I’ll start you guys out with a list of main characters from each show (and major supporting characters, where it seems appropriate). If there’s a character you’re desperate to see missing from the list, you can nominate them, but remember: This is to try to eliminate late-nomination bias, and to give you guys time to get down to the real business of this tournament, which is: CAMPAIGNING.

To avoid comment overload, today we will only be voting in the Comedy division. The other three divisions will come over the next three days. (Ignore the Drama comments, if you see them; I started out trying to do all of the character prelims in one day, but it was just too big of a tournament.)

You went to all the trouble to get your favorite shows picked: Now don’t leave your favorite character’s fate up to chance! You have 24 hours to make your pitch, make your deals, and make the Avocado do your will.

Because only one character from each show will progress, you should only vote once in each show.

Julia Wicker never even got her shot. DO YOUR BEST FOR YOUR FAVE.

Comedy character prelims will be open for 24 hours.