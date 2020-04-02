Avocado April Madness: Comedy Character Prelims

You did it! You begged, borrowed, and stole (though you could’ve been a little more shameless about it, honestly) your way into the 64 shows that will send a representative into the tournament. And those shows are:

Comedy

The Good Place Bob’s Burgers Brooklyn Nine-Nine BoJack Horseman Fleabag Archer Schitt’s Creek Veep Barry Broad City New Girl American Dad! American Vandal The Venture Bros. Atlanta Silicon Valley

Drama

Better Call Saul The Americans Fargo Killing Eve Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Chernobyl The Terror GLOW The Leftovers True Detective Mindhunter The Handmaid’s Tale Veronica Mars Bates Motel Pose Jane the Virgin

Youth

Gravity Falls Steven Universe Sesame Street DuckTales Adventure Time She-Ra & The Princesses of Power Star vs. The Forces of Evil A Series of Unfortunate Events Hilda Regular Show We Bare Bears The Amazing World of Gumball Star Wars Rebels Andi Mack Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts The Fairly Oddparents

Sci-Fi/Fantasy

Stranger Things The Mandalorian Game of Thrones Twin Peaks Watchmen Rick and Morty Agent Carter Galavant Agents of SHIELD Westworld What We Do in the Shadows Russian Doll Legion Jessica Jones Orphan Black American Gods

(These are the order that the characters will be seeded in when they’re chosen. Ties were decided at random.)

Now to pick the champions! Only ONE CHARACTER from each of these shows will move on to participate in the bracket tournament. I’ll start you guys out with a list of main characters from each show (and major supporting characters, where it seems appropriate). If there’s a character you’re desperate to see missing from the list, you can nominate them, but remember: This is to try to eliminate late-nomination bias, and to give you guys time to get down to the real business of this tournament, which is: CAMPAIGNING.

To avoid comment overload, today we will only be voting in the Comedy division. The other three divisions will come over the next three days. (Ignore the Drama comments, if you see them; I started out trying to do all of the character prelims in one day, but it was just too big of a tournament.)

You went to all the trouble to get your favorite shows picked: Now don’t leave your favorite character’s fate up to chance! You have 24 hours to make your pitch, make your deals, and make the Avocado do your will.

Because only one character from each show will progress, you should only vote once in each show.

Julia Wicker never even got her shot. DO YOUR BEST FOR YOUR FAVE.

Comedy character prelims will be open for 24 hours.

