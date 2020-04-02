The Avocado’s Favourite Appetizer – Round of 64

Hello everyone, and welcome to the first round of the Avocado’s favourite appetizer tournament.

Just a couple of quick programming notes: first of all, I’ve tried to seed things as fairly as I can, to keep the most popular nominees away from one another for as long as possible, but please forgive me if I screwed that up anywhere, this is the first time I’ve done a tournament of this size. Second, we had a nine-way tie for the last five slots. I eliminated one (the antipasto plate) on the basis of it being too similar to entries already in the tournament, and then used a random number generator to assign values to the remaining nominees. The lowest were chili, hush puppies, and fried clam strips, so I’m afraid that they were lost to the whims of mathematics. Feel free to yell at me in the comments if you nominated them.

Alright, on to the voting!

