LGBT+ Discussion

Greetings, Avocadoans! Welcome to the weekly discussion of LGBTQQIA+ issues!

Rules for this discussion:

All are welcome! However, please be respectful that this discussion is specifically about issues and topics related to lesbian, gay, bi- or pansexual, trans, queer, questioning, demi- or asexual, intersex, non-binary, genderfluid, or any other sexual or gender minority, so please do not stray off-topic.

Please put anything graphic behind a tag.

As always, any shaming or hateful speech will not be tolerated — if you see some, please flag it ASAP.

The person of the day is Matt Lubchansky (they/them).

They are a cartoonist and associate editor of the Nib, they have work published in The Toast, Vice, Gothamist, Jewish Currents and others.

In the news, Mexico City has banned conversion therapy.

Project of the day is Temple by Thao and The Get Down Stay Down. First album in four years and it rules.

Optional Topic: What was the first project you read, watched, listened to, etc created (or at least the creation was led by) a LGBTQ+ person?

