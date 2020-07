I have an idea for a game. Name two pop culture things that have an obscure connection to each other, and then we have to guess what that connection is.

For example: the actor Harold Gould, and the song “I’m Into Something Good”.

????

Gould was a guest star on the show the Partridge Family, and was in the audience during a scene when the Partridge Family played this song.

OK, maybe not that obscure. Let’s give this a try!

