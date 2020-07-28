Jeopardy! recap for Tue., Jul. 28 – encore from Feb. 5, 2001

Let’s meet today’s celebrity contestants:

Harry Connick, Jr., a musician and actor from Hope Floats, playing for Jimmy Fund;

Nathan Lane, an actor from The Producers, playing for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS; and

Jodie Foster, an actress, director and producer from The Silence of the Lambs, playing for The Hollywood Education and Literacy Project

Jodie and Nathan both scored on a DD in DJ, with Nathan leading into FJ at $11,100 vs. $8,300 for Jodie and $4,800 for Harry.

DD1, $500 – HOLIDAYS – Reputedly, the first Christmas tree in England was the one Prince Albert gave this queen in 1841 (Jodie won the maximum of $500.)

DD2, $800 – RECENT MOVIES – In 1998 Ralph Fiennes’ brother Joseph played this writer “in Love” (Nathan won $3,000 from his score of $4,100.)

DD3, $800 – FORGOTTEN BUT NOT GONE – At a dance class, you can still learn this hot 1920s dance named for a South Carolina city (Jodie won $2,500 from her total of $5,800.)

FJ – FAMOUS SHIPS – In December 1620 this vessel came ashore at a secondary destination because of a shortage of beer

Only Jodie was correct on FJ, doubling to win with $16,600. Her charity gets an extra $5,000 for Jodie’s victory, bringing the donation to $21,600. Nathan and Harry’s charities both get the minimum guarantee of $10,000.

Triple Stumpers of the day: No one knew the city the national government moved from in 1800 was Philadelphia, or the Thoreau work that includes a chapter on “The Pond in Winter” is “Walden”.

Celebrity comedy: For FJ, both Nathan and Harry thought the ship with the beer shortage was called the Budweiser. I’m not sure if these were supposed to be joke responses or not, but since Nathan had over $10,000 in additional money for his charity riding on it, I’m guessing he was being serious.

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who was Victoria? DD2 – Who was Shakespeare? DD3 – What is Charleston? FJ – What is the Mayflower?

