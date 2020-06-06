Black Social Justice Playlist

I often don’t know how to express how I feel, which is why I turn to music.

Post songs against racial violence, systemic racism, police violence, or anything else you think comments on these times.

I think it would be best to post a YouTube link ONLY at the top level, and let the music speak for itself, but if you’d like to discuss a specific song, you can do so in a reply.

Also, I think it’s vitally important to listen to the voices of POC on these topics, so stick to POC.

I started a Spotify Playlist, and I’ll try to update it with new entries.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...