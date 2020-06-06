A Night Thread on Elm Street

Tonight’s Night Thread is dedicated to actor/director/horror icon Robert Englund, who celebrates his birthday today. Mr. England is 73 years old today.

Mr. Englund brought Freddy Krueger to life in the Nightmare on Elm Street film series.

I watched the original Nightmare On Elm Street at such a young age and it always stuck with me.

Tell us your favorite entry in the Nightmare on Elm Street frannchise or your favorite movie featuring Robert Englund in the comments.

Enjoy your evening but whatever you do,

DON’T FALL ASLEEP!

