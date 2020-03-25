Sex & Relationships (03/25/2020)

Right, new host here: Dropwing. Sorry about that. I know, I know, most disappointing. Which, incidentally, is what my dates tend to say afterwards.

Whooops, did I type that out loud? How embarrassing. Which … is what I mumble to myself afterwards, of course.

Anyway, thank you Mrs. Malcom for your honorable service for this thread and for trusting me with taking it over. I hope nobody is going to regret that (that’s what I say before my dates).

Prompt: Wait, we’re already past the chit-chat of the intro? I was told I’d have more time to think about this!

Actually, I was wondering whether y’all had some thoughts for what this thread could look like in the future. For example, I know we’re a horny bunch and often it’s been more about the Sex than the Relationship part of the title. Nothing wrong with that, of course, but would there be interest in talking a a bit more about relationship stuff? Or anything else which might be a fit for this thread? Is there anything you do this thread not want to be (besides the obvious stuff which goes against the rules and spirit of the site, of course)?

As for logistics: The thread used to go up pretty late for my timezone, and I’m not yet sure if I’ll keep it when it is at the moment. Open for feedback on that too.

Lastly, as usual: This is supposed to be a space to talk about intimacy and sex and relationships in safety, so don’t shame people for their kinks. But please also refrain from objectification and similarly problematic things. People are supposed to feel safe and comfortable here.

Have fun!

