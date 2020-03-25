Werewolves 120: Adelaida’s Planet – Signups

This is the story of a girl.

Long, long ago, in the distant land of Canada, a merchant captain named Ephraim Wimbiscus encountered strange beings in the Northumberland Strait. Emissaries from a dark and distant world, they told him fantastical stories of space. They lived on a world called Iadolanth, in the Solar System’s recesses, but were originally from a lost planet many lightyears away. Earth’s surface was inhospitable to their physiology, but they saw great promise in its deep waters.

As a man of commerce, Ephraim made a deal with these beings. They would construct for him a lifeform, of their kind but human in shape, who could live on land and learn the ways of men. This being would be in the form of a girl, who would one day become a woman Ephraim could marry to his oldest son, Elias. And, for his trouble, he was given a great sum of gold and silver, coins of ancient empires salvaged from wrecks whose names are forgotten.

It is hard to say, now, what Ephraim hoped to gain from this dynastic union between the Wimbiscuses and the visitors from beyond the stars. The aliens found the smallness of his ambitions amusing, inasmuch as they could experience amusement.

With his fortune now made, Ephraim returned home to Neptune Shoals on Prince Edward Island, built himself a mansion from the timbers of his ship, and fell dead as he drove in the final nail. He left behind a grieving widow, Lettuce, and a vast brood of dysfunctional children. They never trusted Adelaida, the strange girl their father had found at sea. Only Elias was fond of her. He craved knowledge, and saw her as the embodiment of the unknown. This interest took the form of affection, of a sort.

In time, the Wimbiscuses came to feel cursed, and that their house was haunted. Is it worth anything to know when a curse is cast, or when a haunting begins?

It might be enough to say that Adelaida Wimbiscus was never given a fair impression of humanity.

Time passed. Adelaida and Elias fell in love, and then fall very much out of love. Adelaida began to wonder if maybe love wasn’t just a racket.

The 19th century became the 20th. From their outpost on Iadolanth, furthest of the Solar System’s planets, the aliens made new contacts on Earth. They allied themselves with the Central Powers during World War One, and successfully defeated the peaceful Mermarians of Mu in the fateful year of 191X. With their domination of the deep ocean complete, the Iadolantheans had a beachhead. With Adelaida, they had a spy.

She studied her own, unique physiology, and found that she could change her appearance. She never tired and never grew old. She was more than a thing made by aliens to seal a pact. She was more than a bride to the conceited Elias Wimbiscus.

Adelaida Wimbiscus was, in fact, quite a bit more than human. Elias lived long, but ended as yet another Wimbiscus to die under strange circumstances.

She traveled. Even as modernity swept the globe, she found pockets of strangeness, hidden away on wind-blasted mountaintops or in stagnant, malarial swamps. There were signs of visitors, from other worlds and other times. Earth, she realized, had old magic. What would happen if you connected the ancient power to the new machines?

In 1986, as a young business grad named Wendy Hovnatanian led a wrestling promotion to a failure for the ages, Adelaida enrolled in a computer class. In 1992, armed with Windows 3.11 for Workgroups, she returned to the House of Wimbiscus, whose ghosts no longer scared her. Working at night to avoid the building’s caretaker, she began making updates to the observatory she’d built with Elias a century before.

In 2009, as the Great Recession bottomed out and a group of time travelers failed to save Sears, Adelaida made contact with Iadolanth. The surface of Earth was too hostile for them to leave the deep water. They instructed her, instead, to begin plans for a dominion on their behalf. She would work alone, but there were humans aiding the Iadolantheans as well. In 2017, the powerful necromancer/respected police officer Harry Hole defeated the rest of the Oslo police department and began his covert domination of Norway.

In 2018, Adelaida returned to the House of Wimbiscus. There, she triumphed handily over the crew of the reality TV program Dehaunters and the final living Wimbiscus, a meek personal aide named Sarah Plain. The House of Wimbiscus was swept into the sea, and Adelaida enriched herself on the forgotten tomes stored within its walls.

Her plan would take decades, but what is time to someone with a good book?

It is late March in the year 2020. The world has been rocked by the outbreak of a new disease. The World Health Organization, possibly aware that nobody wants to sail on the Ebola River, now discourages disease names based on locations. The new disease is called COVID-19, and the virus that causes it is called SARS-CoV-2. Many simply refer to both as “the coronavirus.”

People across the world are ordered or advised to remain in their homes, where they hoard toilet paper and post memes about hoarding toilet paper. Governments close businesses to prevent people from mingling, and unemployment applications across the United States skyrocket.

While browsing the internet in quarantine, some of you stumble across a strange offer. A company called Manitoba Cryonics is beginning human trials for suspended animation. The company offers participants $500 and the promise that they’ll be thawed out in a few months, when the economy restarts…

Welcome to Werewolves 120: Adelaida’s Planet. This and the previous nine werewolf games I’ve run over the past two and a half years are all set in a single continuity, the Rafto-Hovnatanian Extended Universe, or RHEU, which is named for the NPC handlers players were assigned in the first two games.

We’ve gone as far back as World War I (which ended in German victory) and deep into the 21st century (WW89: Space Freighter; see the LORE tab below). This game is for all the marbles. Will the aliens conquer Earth, or will humanity win out in the end?

This is nominally a game for 20 players, but I’ll scale it up to about ~35 if there’s a lot of interest. This is an advanced difficulty game; shit will get weird. I’m hoping all the players will have been in at least one of my previous games, but I won’t restrict sign-ups. If you’re confused, just ask me or the regular players for info.

Base factions:

15 Partisans (town) 13 vanilla partisans 1 Radio Operator (investigator) 1 Medic

4 Iadolanthean Spies Human… or ARE they?

1 Freezer-Burn Victim (Serial Killer) Had a bad reaction to the cryosleep drugs and is now filled with murderous rage



Additional players:

24 players: A fifth wolf will be added – the Hierophage (wolf roleblocker).

26 players: Fuck yeah, I’m bringing back duels. Everybody in this controlled trial was given a complimentary Manitoba Cryonics multitool, and that means it’s stabbin’ time. If you and another player both agree to it, you will hold a duel. I will roll RNG as soon as the duel is confirmed. The losing player dies on the spot and has their identity revealed. Duels must be voluntary; do not coerce third parties into dueling. Your odds are 50%. Limit one duel per day.

30 players: A sixth wolf will be added.

32 players: A town-aligned vigilante (Haruspex) will be added. The Haruspex prognosticates using entrails, and signed up for the cryosleep trial in the hopes that that career will be more viable in the future than it is now. Look, they let pretty much everybody be in a controlled trial. The Haruspex gets one shot a night from an unlimited total.

34 players: A seventh wolf and a second investigator will be added. The second investigator will be the EviSync Operator, and has only a two-thirds chance (66.7%, RNG) of learning the true alignment of the person they investigate. EviSyncs were on sale for some reason.

35 or more: The max number of duels per day goes from 1 to 2. Duels cannot be simultaneous. One person can be in both duels, provided they survive the first one.

There will be two additional mechanics:

Events. I’ve done these before in real-time and they are fun but chaotic, and the people who miss out on them are often bummed. So I’ll follow the current trend and make each event a daylong challenge where you post your response in your QT. Participation is optional but advised, because the winner will be given each day’s prize from

I’ve done these before in real-time and they are fun but chaotic, and the people who miss out on them are often bummed. So I’ll follow the current trend and make each event a daylong challenge where you post your response in your QT. Participation is optional but advised, because the winner will be given each day’s prize from The Catering Truck. Interdimensional entrepreneur Princent Vice (from WW74) has returned to sell you needful things. Each day, he will have a selection of items on sale, and you will vote in a dedicated thread on what you’d like. (If there’s a tie, I’ll choose between the tied items for you.) The chosen item will be sent to the winner for use that night. To protect their health and well-being, the winner will not be announced by me, but they can identify themselves if they so choose. Princent Vice is definitely not Vincent Price’s ghost, why would you even think that.

I’ve loved building this world, but sooner or later every good story needs an ending. I’ve resurrected the more successful mechanics of past games, and you’ll be meeting familiar faces along the way. I hope you have fun.

RULES Win conditions: The wolves win when they are equal to the number of town-aligned players left (if the SK is dead), or outnumber the non-wolf players (even if the SK is still alive). Town wins when all the wolves and the serial killer are defeated. The serial killer wins when it comes down to just them and one other person. A three-way standoff between the last town, last wolf and SK will result in a special ending.

Night actions: There isn’t a hard order that night actions occur in. This is to allow as many of them to go through as possible. Roleblocks (if applicable) will always take precedent over the actions of the targeted player, however. Operators (cops): All town forces and the SK come back HUMAN, all Iadolanthean spies come back NOT HUMAN. The Radio Operator will always get a true result; the EviSync Operator will get the truth two-thirds of the time. The medic cannot medic themselves or the same person two nights running.

Voting: You have the option to vote “No Kill” (or words to that effect). If that option prevails, no one dies at the end of the day. A majority vote for one player (or No Kill) will end the day early. A tied vote at twilight will result in no one dying.

There are no secret powers or win conditions in this game. Any changes I have to make to the mechanics will be announced publicly. Catering Truck items will always have their effects listed.

If you maintain a game-related outside resource (like a spreadsheet or an in-character Tumblr), stop updating it after you’re dead.

No editing posts.

No quoting or screencapping from your QTs.

If you have any other questions about rules, please ask in QT, and I will answer publicly here.

PLAYERS

E-Dog Jake Owen Spooky Sic Humor Side Character Louie Blue DW Snugglewumps InnDEEEEED Wasp April LKD Robert Post’s Child Keldeo Grumproro Hohopossum Tiff Aching? Tobias Morpheus? Lamb Dance Mayelbridwen

BACKUPS

