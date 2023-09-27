The Wednesday Politics Thread is Here Again

I’m tired and sick and complain-y today (though that last one is pretty normal for me). So just take an abbreviated look at Avocados past and get on with your politicking.

2022: Ken Paxton fled his home to avoid being subpoenaed. Students in Virginia staged a walkout to protest restrictions on transgender students.

2021: A debt limit crisis. R. Kelly convicted. Women in Afghanistan banned from attending Kabul University.

2020: Looming election and looming presidential debates. Trump paid only $750 in taxes, and $70,000 in hairstyling. Also COVID.

2019: The impeachment inquiry began for Trump’s first impeachment. Oh how optimistic we were that this would end with him getting what’s coming.

2018: This was during Kavanaugh confirmation hearings and Dr. Ford’s testimony, so please tread cautiously. It led to a second thread.

Be kind and thoughtful today. Cheers.

