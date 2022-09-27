Tuesday’s Politics thread is here again.

How is it Tuesday again? Feels like it was just Tuesday both yesterday and a month ago.
Oath Keepers trial starts today:
This guy is getting his bench verdict today:
And Starbucks is now bargaining with a LOT more stores. A LOT a lot.
So there’s my three tweets. More stuff will happen between now (about 7pm Monday night) and when this goes up. More stuff will happen tomorrow. STUFF KEEPS HAPPENING!!! So let’s keep our eyes on the ball, our hands to ourselves, and reaching for the stars…..or something. That might be too many things. Be kind, be cool and behave! No threatening anybody, including Mayor McSquirrel.