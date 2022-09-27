Tuesday’s Politics thread is here again.

How is it Tuesday again? Feels like it was just Tuesday both yesterday and a month ago.

Oath Keepers trial starts today:

The Oath Keepers, whose seditious conspiracy trial is set to begin with jury selection tomorrow, say the government has acknowledged useing five confidential human sources to gather evidence against them. https://t.co/OpDF2dNVG1 pic.twitter.com/FRi1CeqBzw — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) September 26, 2022

This guy is getting his bench verdict today:

Tomorrow: We expect to hear the verdict in the Capitol riot case of Kyle Fitzsimons of Maine, who was accused of charging in to the police line on Jan 6…. while wearing a butcher's coat



Fitzsimons had a "bench trial" (trial by judge) Judge issues verdict at 10am pic.twitter.com/EznIlgGoka — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) September 26, 2022

And Starbucks is now bargaining with a LOT more stores. A LOT a lot.

BREAKING: Starbucks says it has finally proposed bargaining dates to 238 unionized stores.



Until now, the company has only held contract talks with 3 of 240 union stores.@SBWorkersUnited calls it a "huge victory" after months of worker-led protests over management's delays. pic.twitter.com/oU0B39hEzt — More Perfect Union (@MorePerfectUS) September 26, 2022

So there’s my three tweets. More stuff will happen between now (about 7pm Monday night) and when this goes up. More stuff will happen tomorrow. STUFF KEEPS HAPPENING!!! So let’s keep our eyes on the ball, our hands to ourselves, and reaching for the stars…..or something. That might be too many things. Be kind, be cool and behave! No threatening anybody, including Mayor McSquirrel.

