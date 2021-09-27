The Monday Politics Thread is Running Low on Supplies

‘The writing is on the wall. Why can’t they read it?’: Teens aren’t getting the Covid-19 vaccine even at clinics meant for them

The Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine is available for people 12 years and older, but teens remain the least vaccinated of any eligible age group in the United States. Only 46% of 12-to-17-year-olds in the US are fully vaccinated, according to a CNN analysis of data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. By contrast, 83% of adults over 65 are. CNN

Debt Limit Q&A

Democrats and Republicans are once again in a standoff over a looming debt limit crisis. Congress must raise or suspend the limit on federal borrowing soon or the U.S. government won’t be able to pay its bills. Here we provide the facts on the political dispute. Fact Check.org

Anti-Homeless Laws and Policies Are on the Rise in Cities Like Los Angeles

In late July, the majority Democratic L.A. city council passed an anti-homeless ordinance that will most likely lead to further harassment and criminalization of those who are unhoused. The measure bans sitting, sleeping, lying, and/or storing one’s personal property near public parks, schools, libraries, streets, and sidewalks. (On September 2nd, a federal court did rule against a similar 2016 ordinance which allowed for the removal and disposal of “bulky items,” citing that it violated individuals’ 4th amendment rights.) Los Angeles, home to the second-largest homeless community in the country, just outlawed everything the unhoused rely on. Sadly, this move is in line with broader trends. Teen Vogue

Iceland misses out on Europe’s first female-majority parliament after recount

Iceland briefly believed it had made history by electing Europe’s first female-majority parliament – before a recount showed it had just fallen short. BBC

Germany election: worst ever result momentarily silences CDU

Exit poll shows vote share of the conservative Christian Democratic Union on 25% The Guardian

Merkel’s bloc stumbles badly in Germany; horse-trading ahead

Germany’s center-left Social Democrats and outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel ’s center-right bloc both laid claim Sunday to lead the country’s next government, even as projections showed the long-time leader’s party heading for its worst-ever result in a national election. AP

Democrats gear up to push Biden diplomatic nominees past Republican blocks

Frustrated Senate Democrats are working with the Biden administration to crank up the speed to confirm key diplomatic nominees who have been blocked by a pair of Senate Republicans. With more than 80 Biden State Department nominees awaiting confirmation and a paltry 15 confirmed so far, high-level vacancies are becoming more and more conspicuous as the administration enters its eighth month in office. Dozens of would-be ambassadors, special envoys and assistant secretaries are among those unable to start work until the Senate acts. NBC News

Democratic coalition cracks under immigration strain

The disconnect between Biden’s campaign promise and his use of a Trump-era public health order to kick out migrants is exacting a heavy political price. Politico

Switzerland Votes Convincingly to Legalize Same-Sex Marriage

Swiss voters voted to allow same-sex couples to marry, 20 years after the Netherlands became the first country to do so. A separate proposal for a tax hike was rejected easily. Bloomberg

Progressives seething over Biden’s migrant policies

In a Reuters poll released on Thursday, 51 percent of respondents surveyed said they disapprove of the job the president is doing at this point, while 44 percent approve. A Pew Research survey put out on the same day also found a steep decline in Biden’s standing with the public. Fifty-three percent of Americans polled now disapprove of his performance, while 44 percent are in favor of it. While both sides have lashed out at the administration, Biden is taking particular heat from progressives incensed over the treatment of migrants and what they view as lingering damage under a Democratic administration that promised to reverse Trump’s hard-line approach. The Hill

Trump went all-out to win farmer support. Now they’re all in on Biden’s infrastructure plan

Want proof of how well COVID-19 vaccines work? Just look at when they don’t.

During this pandemic, I’ve truly appreciated is how well the Utah Department of Health compiles and displays coronavirus data. Utah’s dashboard really is one of the better ones in the nation, and it shows information that a lot of states don’t — and I’ll leave it up to you to decide whether those states are intentionally hiding their data or just ineffectually managing it. The Salt Lake Tribune

