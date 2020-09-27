CBS The Flash’s 30th Anniversary

On September 20, 1990 – CBS premiered The Flash TV series starring John Wesley Shipp as Barry Allen/ The Flash. Amanda Pays and Alex Desert rounded out the cast.

Although this iteration of the Scarlet Speedster only lasted one season, the CW series The Flash would pay homage to the original series by casting John Wesley Shipp as Barry Allen’s father Henry as well as Earth 2’s Jay Garrick. Amanda Pays would reprise her role as Tina McGee in an episode. One of the biggest surprises was bringing Mark Hamill back to play an alternate reality version on the Trickster.

I remember watching The Flash fondly in the early 1990s. I got to meet John Wesley Shipp at a Steel City Con a few years ago. He was very friendly and we spoke about what he was doing recently. He told me he had shot a pilot for a new TV series but couldn’t tell me anything else about it at the moment. I told him I would keep an eye out for it. I got an autographed photo of him, shook his hand, and thanked him for his time.

