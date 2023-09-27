The Book Nook Gets Series-ous (9/27)

Welcome to the Book Nook! The weekly thread for all book nerds on The Avocado. This is the place to talk about books you’re currently reading, discuss genres, ask for recommendations, and post serious literary criticism.

Posting pictures is fine as long as they are book related, but I would like this thread to continue to be a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone as much as possible. Thanks, and happy commenting!

This week’s prompt: What’s a book series that you really liked at first, but it got worse as time went on? Maybe it made it all the way to the end before disappointing you. Conversely, what’s a series that started out shaky, but you stuck with it and you were repaid when it improved? (Thanks to Mongo Only Pawn for the suggestion!)

Suggestions for prompts are always appreciated!

If you would like to contribute a short (two to four paragraph) book related biography, essay, tone poem, whatever, for the header, please let me know. The topic choice is wide open, as long as it pertains to books or writing.

