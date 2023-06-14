Politics FB
Politics

The Wednesday Politics Thread Goes to the Dentist

Happy Wednesday! I’ll be spending my morning at the dentist, so hopefully your morning looks more promising than mine (unless you’re Dentista, in which case I hope your patients have better gums than mine). While I get poked and prodded, why don’t you spend some time enjoying some Avocado stuff of yesteryear?

2022: Hesitance from the January 6 committee on making a criminal referral against Trump. Fauci caught COVID. Netflix’s profits slowed, which of course signals a “Netflix has to CHANGE” deluge from the media, and probably played a role in their recent crackdown on password sharing. A conversation about the reluctance of many older Democrats to embrace more sweeping change.

2021: Power grid issues in Texas. Schumer said the infrastructure bill would move forward with reconciliation. Ketanji Brown Jackson was confirmed for the US Court of Appeals, and acknowledged as a potential SCOTUS candidate should an opening appear (spoiler alert: it did!)

2020: Continued Black Lives Matter protests and continued conversation about policing. COVID continued. Trump struggled to walk down a ramp.

2019: New York banned non-medical vaccine exemptions. Brazil’s Supreme Court made anti-LGBT discrimination a crime. An article by Jemele Hill about the ways we police the behavior of women athletes. Sarah Huckabee Sanders resigned as press secretary. 

2018: Trump’s child separation policy at the border. Comey used personal email to conduct FBI business. Trump saluted a North Korean general. Lawsuit against the Trump Foundation.

Be kind and thoughtful today. Also make sure you brush and floss. Cheers.