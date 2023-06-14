The Wednesday Politics Thread Goes to the Dentist

Happy Wednesday! I’ll be spending my morning at the dentist, so hopefully your morning looks more promising than mine (unless you’re Dentista, in which case I hope your patients have better gums than mine). While I get poked and prodded, why don’t you spend some time enjoying some Avocado stuff of yesteryear?

2022: Hesitance from the January 6 committee on making a criminal referral against Trump. Fauci caught COVID. Netflix’s profits slowed, which of course signals a “Netflix has to CHANGE” deluge from the media, and probably played a role in their recent crackdown on password sharing. A conversation about the reluctance of many older Democrats to embrace more sweeping change.

Elsewhere on The Avocado: Microsoft’s not-E3 showcase. 30 Day Wild Card challenge asked Avocados about the novels that defined them. Weekly LGBT+ discussion.

2021: Power grid issues in Texas. Schumer said the infrastructure bill would move forward with reconciliation. Ketanji Brown Jackson was confirmed for the US Court of Appeals, and acknowledged as a potential SCOTUS candidate should an opening appear (spoiler alert: it did!)

Elsewhere on The Avocado: LGBT Media: Love, Victor. 30 day film challenge asks about your favorite romantic couple. The start of the best video game song tournament for 2009-2012.

2020: Continued Black Lives Matter protests and continued conversation about policing. COVID continued. Trump struggled to walk down a ramp.

Elsewhere on The Avocado: The Cage Match. Sunday Comic Strip Club. A review of Artemis Fowl.

2019: New York banned non-medical vaccine exemptions. Brazil’s Supreme Court made anti-LGBT discrimination a crime. An article by Jemele Hill about the ways we police the behavior of women athletes. Sarah Huckabee Sanders resigned as press secretary.

Elsewhere on The Avocado: LGBT Movies: La Cage Aux Folles trilogy. Theme Park Thread focused on Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. Pop Culture updates. Millennial Malaise: Fight Club. E3 2019 in review.

2018: Trump’s child separation policy at the border. Comey used personal email to conduct FBI business. Trump saluted a North Korean general. Lawsuit against the Trump Foundation.

Elsewhere on The Avocado: Confess! The 2018 World Cup began. RuPaul’s Drag Race season 10 episode 12.

Be kind and thoughtful today. Also make sure you brush and floss. Cheers.

