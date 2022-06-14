Tuesday’s Politics thread: garbage in, garbage out.

Mick Mulvaney, Chief of Staff of Garbage. I know we were dunking on this yesterday, but I just want to highlight Mr. Hotdog Suit here.

Trump's inner circle at the end was…Giuliani, Sidney Powell, Lin Wood, Peter Navarro…



Garbage in. Garbage out. — Mick Mulvaney (@MickMulvaney) June 13, 2022

Dan Rather with a ZINGER!

What do you do when 31 domestic terrorists show up ready to riot? U-Haul them to jail. Sorry. Just popped into my head and I couldn’t help myself. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) June 13, 2022

Thompson v. Cheney:

Vice chair Liz Cheney tweets back against Thompson: "The January 6th Select Committee has not issued a conclusion regarding potential criminal referrals. We will announce a decision on that at an appropriate time." — Hugo Lowell (@hugolowell) June 14, 2022

And important follow-up:

A “criminal referral” means nothing, legally. Prosecutors get referrals all day, every day. DOJ does not need a referral to do anything, and a referral does not compel DOJ to do anything.



The evidence itself is the thing. — Elie Honig (@eliehonig) June 14, 2022

He’s got a lot more work to do to even approach John Dean.

Oh, Jen!!!!! 🙁 Please not Billy Barr! https://t.co/KvwLCa54ew — John W. Dean (@JohnWDean) June 14, 2022

OK, there’s 3 plus a bonus Dan Rather that I couldn’t resist. So be kind to each other! Be cool with each other! Be gracious to each other! Now do that for yourself too! And check behind the dryer for missing socks, sometimes they drift back there.

