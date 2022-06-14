Tuesday’s Politics thread: garbage in, garbage out.

Mick Mulvaney, Chief of Staff of Garbage. I know we were dunking on this yesterday, but I just want to highlight Mr. Hotdog Suit here.
Dan Rather with a ZINGER!
Thompson v. Cheney:
And important follow-up:
He’s got a lot more work to do to even approach John Dean.
OK, there’s 3 plus a bonus Dan Rather that I couldn’t resist. So be kind to each other! Be cool with each other! Be gracious to each other! Now do that for yourself too! And check behind the dryer for missing socks, sometimes they drift back there.