Avocado Weekly Movie Thread (6/14)

Welcome to the weekly movie thread, your place on the Avocado to talk about films! Have you seen something new in theaters? Caught a classic on streaming? Have very strong opinions and want to drop a hot take? This is the place for you!

This week sees the theatrical debut of Lightyear, the movie about the guy that the toy is based on in the Pixar Universe. That’s right, after giving people of color a chance to make Pixar movies and then dumping those movies directly to streaming, Pixar is back in theaters with a movie about a white guy.

In the movie, Buzz Lightyear blasts off into space to do some space exploration, but runs into the villainous Emperor Zurg.

I don’t know why they bothered with adding a villain. After all, space exploration is terrifying in and of itself. Cinema is filled with tales of astronauts. Some are fictional, though the most terrifying may be the ones based in reality. Movies have been made of the harrowing first mission to the Moon (First Man) and the infamous failed mission to the Moon (Apollo 13).

After all, these are people who go into space riding on a tank full of explosives.

The ship can catch on fire on the way to orbit. You go into orbit surrounded by the vacuum of space with no air. Steering requires nerves of steel and precision control. Your ship can get struck by space debris, which can wreak havoc on your spacecraft. Anft all that, you can still burn up on re-entry.

And that’s even if you manage to get off the ground.

As John F. Kennedy said in his speech at Rice University: “We choose to go to the moon in this decade and do the other things, not because they are easy, but because they are hard.”

Today’s bonus prompt: What is your favorite film with astronauts?

