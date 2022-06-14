AVoCADo GamesCast #83: Moose Milk

We’re smack dab in the middle of summer conference season right now, but The Kappa and I thought we’d check in for a tasty GamesCast episode for you to chew on between press events. On this episode, we deliver some piping hot takes on the PlayStation Plus revamp, Square Enix’s recent business moves, discourse about diversity in games, video game trailers, the Entertainment Software Association, and dining in Canada.

Timestamps:

0:15 – Introduction

3:20 – PS Plus Revamp

34:40 – What We’ve Been Playing

1:18:15 – Square Enix Sells North American Holdings to Embracer Group

1:35:00 – The Diversity Space Tool

1:58:05 – Gotham Knights Trailer

2:10:30 – E3 and Summer Game Fest

2:36:00 – Canadian Stuff

2:42:20 – Conclusion

