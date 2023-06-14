The Book Nook Sweats Profusely (6/14)

Welcome to the Book Nook! The weekly thread for all book nerds on The Avocado.

This is the place to talk about books you’re currently reading, discuss genres, ask for recommendations, and post serious literary criticism.

Somehow my country has decided to skip over Spring entirely and immediately dropped us in 30 degrees Celsius weather (I believe that’s around 90 Fahrenheit). That’s too hot. Which brings us to this week’s prompt: What titles can you suggest to use for cooling down?

I would like this thread to continue to be a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone as much as possible. Please use your words instead. Thanks, and happy posting!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...