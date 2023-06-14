Sports Corner Gets a Breather (and Gets Political)

Boy, that was pretty exhausting, what with all the playoff stuff the past two months. But it’s all over but the parades, and now we get a little time to reflect on the NBA and NHL seasons just past, a little time till NFL training camp. Not there isn’t baseball, WNBA, MLS, and Wimbledon. But it’s nice to not have everything happen at once.

A tip of the hat to the Golden Knights and to the Nuggets, both of whom had fairly dominant runs to their titles. Interesting how much the two runs paralleled each other, with the only difference perhaps being that Denver’s fans are long suffering and Vegas’ fans are getting to the prize pretty fast. I hope fans of both revel in the moment. And Jokic maybe lets himself enjoy winning. It’s okay to be excited once in a while.

As ever, all sports subjects welcome. But before we start, I wanted to note that going forward, I am not paying any attention to the PGA Tour. (Not, mind you, that I did very much.) Not to get too PT, but the “merger” between the PGA and LIV has made my blood boil, and while one man’s response won’t make a huge difference, I cannot in good conscience have anything to do with the PGA now. It is up to you, of course, if you want to watch, and I can’t tell you not to comment about golf if so moved. But for me, the PGA is done.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...