30 Day Film Challenge Reboot Day 14: Favourite Romantic Couple

This piece was written by Sir Simon Milligan

Love stories are ubiquitous in the world of film and can be inserted almost seamlessly within any other genre. Personally, I’ve never related much to romantic couples in film, though there are some exceptions. The most notable for me is Richard and Mildred Loving in the 2016 film Loving. Directed by Jeff Nichols, the film recounts the story of the eponymous interracial couple and their 1967 Supreme Court case that effectively legalized interracial marriage in the U.S. This film speaks to me because my parents were an interracial couple and the fact that interracial marriage was not just frowned upon but literally illegal in the U.S. as recently as the 1960s blows my mind. In addition to the legal and societal backdrop, the intimate connection between Richard and Mildred obviously forms the basis for this film and is similar to the bonds found in central characters of Nichols’ other films (Midnight Special, Mud, Take Shelter).

Prompt: What’s your favorite romantic couple in film?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...