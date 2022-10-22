Weekend Reading

Here are some of the threads you may have missed this week!
ARTICLES & REVIEWS
Comic Book Review – The Curse of Brimstone Volume 1 – Inferno (2018)
Director Profile: Brian De Palma
Futurama, Season Seven, Episode Eleven, “Cold Warriors”
History Thread: Cho-Cho and the Jester Race
Late to the Party: 28 Days Later
LGBT Movies: Something for Everyone (1970)
Old Music Monthly #032: [April 1996]
Review: Michael Myers Gets Jokerfied in ‘Halloween Ends’
Star Trek: Lower Decks S3E09 Review: “Trusted Sources”
World Cup 2022: A Month Away Update and Wild Speculation
WTF ASIA 235: Talentime (2009)
You Spooky Trek to Me? – “Persistence of Vision”
MISCELLANEOUS
Ad Space – Take Your Credit “From Flaccid to Massive”
The Creative Endeavors Thread Is Hallows-Deficient
Health and Fitness Thread: 18 October 2022
The Monday Wrestling Thread Unmasks
Songs By The Letter, Volume 3: Your Top “F” Songs
Spoil Sports: The Owl House, Season 3, Special 1, “Thanks to Them”
TOURNAMENTS
Avocado Music Club: Round 6 Recommendations
Best Male+ Voice in Music: The Results
Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 26
Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 27
Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 28
Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 29
Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 30
The Borking Female+ Voice in Music: Seeding and Song Suggestion Thread