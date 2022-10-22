30 Day Horror Challenge Lives Day 22: Eldritch Horror

The month of October is all about horror as it well should be and we’re going to revisit that topic with a range of new prompts that have come to life once again – but not like they were before! Thanks to some help from Mr. Ixolite and myself to flesh it out.

With the month underway and the horror topics and the like starting to pile up like dead leaves, today we’re going to talk about the realm of Eldritch horror. This is definitely something a bit smaller in terms of the film/TV adaptation side but we want to know your favorite stories regardless of the medium and what has worked the best in providing this kind of horror for you.

Bonus Prompt: What do you wish from the book side would get made into either a feature film or a series?

