Director Profile: Brian De Palma

Scott’s desire to tell people what movies to watch knows no bounds. He’s decided to create a series on here devoted to profiling directors and creating guides to their films. This week’s director is… Brian De Palma.
Highly recommended: Sisters, Phantom of the Paradise, Obsession, Carrie, Blow Out, Scarface, The Untouchables, Carlito’s Way
Recommended: Body Double, Raising Cain, Mission: Impossible, Mission to Mars, Femme Fatale, Redacted
Worth a look: Murder à la Mod, The Fury, Dressed to Kill (would be in Highly recommended if not for all the transphobia), Casualties of War, Snake Eyes
Not recommended: The Bonfire of the Vanities, The Black Dahlia, Passion, Domino
Next week’s director is… David Cronenberg!!