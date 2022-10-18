Director Profile: Brian De Palma

Scott’s desire to tell people what movies to watch knows no bounds. He’s decided to create a series on here devoted to profiling directors and creating guides to their films. This week’s director is… Brian De Palma.

Highly recommended: Sisters, Phantom of the Paradise, Obsession, Carrie, Blow Out, Scarface, The Untouchables, Carlito’s Way

Recommended: Body Double, Raising Cain, Mission: Impossible, Mission to Mars, Femme Fatale, Redacted

Worth a look: Murder à la Mod, The Fury, Dressed to Kill (would be in Highly recommended if not for all the transphobia), Casualties of War, Snake Eyes

Not recommended: The Bonfire of the Vanities, The Black Dahlia, Passion, Domino

Next week’s director is… David Cronenberg!!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...