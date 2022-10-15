Spoil Sports: The Owl House, Season 3, Special 1, “Thanks to Them”

Official plot summary: “After months of trying, Luz and her friends make a daring attempt to return to the Demon Realm.”



So…here we are. The beginning of the end. The first of three Season 3 specials for The Owl House arrives tonight, and who knows what we’re in for (except everyone, because of all of those leaks from NYCC). This is said to also double as a Halloween special, so we can expect for things to get pretty spooky.

But really, we should be speculating on who we can ship Hunter with after this. Yeah, yeah, I know he likes Willow, but he’s about to meet Vee, Luz’s not-so-evil twin from last season. Maybe they will fall in love? Yes, yes, Hunter has a lot of trauma going on and his terrible “uncle” presumably still wanting to destroy him, but that doesn’t mean he can’t find some romance as well.



Buckle up, guys. It’s going to be a wild ride. Happy spoiling, y’all!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...