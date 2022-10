It’s almost time for Marble League 2022, but before we get there, we have to sort the teams vying for a qualifying spot into two groups. And what better way to do that than a funnel race? Come in first, and go to Group A. Come in second, and go to Group B. Depending on which team ends up in which group, you might want to intentionally finish in second. Let’s see how it all shook out.

Complete results can be found at the Jelle’s Marble Runs Wiki.

