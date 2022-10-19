Avocado Music Club: Round 6 Recommendations

We’ve done it again! We finished the fifth round of recommendations. A hundred and eighty (!!!) weeks of checking out new music, and now it’s time for some more picks.

This thread is going to be to post recommendations for what to listen to for the next round. If you’d like to participate in the discussions, please feel free to make a recommendation! If you’re likely not to hang out for a few of them it’s okay! but please don’t recommend an album.

Important:

Please make one suggestion this time These albums do not have to be ‘important’ or beloved, they can be a personal favorite you’re interested in others’ thoughts on, something you’ve never gotten around to yourself, or honestly just anything. They don’t have to be a specific genre or exclude any genres. That said – remember they’re albums you would like us, your friends, to listen to and talk about. So think hard before you recommend something you know is terrible or won’t have much to say about. Please try and see if the albums are available online in some way – I know streaming sucks and all but it makes it easier if a whole album is available on Spotify, Apple, or Youtube (if Youtube only make a note of it if possible).

Here’s the music club tag to check for what’s been used already: https://the-avocado.org/tag/avocado-music-club/

Next Week: The Pointer Sisters – Break Out

Have fun!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...