Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 29

Spoiler 68.42% Minit Sabasaba Desert 63.16% Minit Sword Factory 63.16% Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 Ever-Sharp Blade 47.37% Yooka-Laylee Tropic Trials 47.37% Panzer Paladin Scotland 42.11% Mahou Daisakusen/Sorcer Striker Iron Nuckle [Stage 2] 42.11% Mega Man 11 Fuse Man Instrumental 42.11% Thimbleweed Park No Quarter [Steve Kirk] 36.84% The Journey Down: Chapter Three Shifty Business 31.58% Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Counterattack 26.32% Blacksad: Under The Skin Cat Curiosity 26.32% Door Kickers: Action Squad Action Squad 26.32% What Remains of Edith Finch The End 21.05% Kenshi Descend 21.05% Star Wars: The Old Republic – Echoes of Oblivion Splinter of the Mind’s Eye 21.05% Casio Mario World Casio Hellburst 21.05% Trails of Cold Steel IV Awakening of the Great Dragon 21.05% Everything Varena 15.79% The Liar Princess and the Blind Prince Turning Over a New Page 15.79% Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling Bianca, Queen of all Bees 15.79% AI: The Somnium Files 自戒 -jikAI- [Keisuke Ito] 15.79% Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling Golden Lands 15.79% Indivisible Spiritual Energy 15.79% Lost Ember All That You Are [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 29 will be active until Sunday October 23rd at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 28 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 30 will start Friday and be active until Monday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 29 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like :

Again, voting for group 29 is open until Sunday October 23rd at 10:00PM Pacific

