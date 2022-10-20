Comic Book Chat – Black Adam

The Rock returns to the big screen this week in Black Adam. With that in mind, today’s discussion will be about the anti-hero/villain. He’s played a major role in some of the biggest events in the DC Universe. 52 comes to mind immediately and he was a force to be reckoned with in Infinite Crisis as a member of the Secret Society of Super-Villains. He was a man that endured great loss and just when it seems he finds happiness, the rug is pulled out from underneath him.

Does Black Adam rank anywhere in your list of favorite super-villains?

Do you have a favorite storyline/miniseries featuring him?

What are your hopes/fears about the live action movie?

Thanks for stopping by to Chat!

